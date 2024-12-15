Carson Beck’s sister Kylie chops off hair, poses in fire dress for ‘new era’ look
Carson Beck’s status is up in the air for the College Football Playoff after the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback suffered a potential significant injury in the SEC Championship game vs. the Texas Longhorns. Whether he plays in the playoff game on January 1 or not, his sister Kylie Beck will be out there cheering on the team with a dramatic new look.
The sophomore UGA cheerleader and sister of the quarterback has been a bright spot for the team all season with her fits like her flawless legs look in Florida and her cowgirl dress, boots and hat in Texas. She’s also picked up Carson with words of encouragement after a bad loss.
Kylie, 19, has even upstaged Beck’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder with her cheerleader uniform at a game.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s Georgia sister Kylie slays unreal ‘Gossip Girl’ fit
In her latest post, Kylie announced she is entering “A new era #chopchop ✂️,” and posted her new look in a fire black dress.
Wow, the 19-year-old Kylie looks stunning. Cavinder immediately commented not once with, “obsessed,” but twice with, “um yesssss.”
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flexes Georgia Bulldogs basketball cheerleader fit
Here’s how Kylie looked before her makeover to compare.
She certainly rocks both looks.
If Carson plays or not in the playoff game, his sister Kylie will be there getting a win for the Beck family with her new look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit