Carson Beck’s sister Kylie steals quarterback’s thunder with cheerleader selfie
Kylie Beck has been winning the entire season with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The sophomore UGA cheerleader and sister of quarterback Carson Beck has been on fire with her fits from her cheerleader uniform post that upstaged Carson’s girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, to her flawless legs in all white in Florida, to her jaw-dropping cowgirl minidress in Texas.
She’s also stunned with her “Dance Dawgs” uniform drops on Instagram while doing the full splits.
The 19-year-old showed off her Bulldogs spirit before a game against UMass on Saturday.
Kylie has been Carson’s No. fan all season giving him inspirational messages after a loss, as well as sharing a touching post after a game with him and mom.
Carson and Kylie are both from Jacksonville, Florida, and made their way to Athens, Georgia, and are super close. She continues to be a bright spot at all Georgia games with her winning looks and positive attitude.
