Carson Beck’s Miami ex Hanna Cavinder oddly silent for Canes’ natty vs. Indiana

Carson Beck is looking to deliver the Miami Hurricanes the school’s first national championship since the 2001 team. One ‘Canes alumna in Beck’s ex-girlfriend and influencer Hanna Cavinder doesn’t seem interested in rooting for him or Miami in the big game Monday night vs. the Indiana Hoosiers.

With the College Football Playoff National Championship as a home game in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, South Beach is electric right now for its Hurricanes.

Carson beck has most Miami fans excited for the CFP National Championship Game. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Usually we’d see Hanna and twin sister Haley posting all around Miami and excited for the football game, but after Hanna’s nasty breakup with Carson in the spring things have changed.

Her silence for the team’s big opener vs. Notre Dame was telling, and refused to show him love in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss.

She even rocked a non-Miami Cavinder jersey before kickoff.

Hanna Cavinder/Snapchat

A love story gone bad

Last football season Hanna was seen representing Beck when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs where she’d rock custom Beck Bulldogs gear, and then take smitten photos with him at games like the one below.

Carson Beck and Hanna Cavinder | Hanna Cavinder/Instagram

Carson would also support her at Miami basketball games along with Haley and her now fiancé Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck | Cavinder twins/Instagram

After he transferred to Miami in the offseason, they made the announcement together making the “U” hand signal and posting it on social media.

Hanna Cavinder/TikTok

Those were happy times, and then there was a very public and ugly breakup in early March. She even did a TikTok diss video about cheating.

After that, Carson went silent for months before reemerging and addressing the end of the relationship and his regrets for the first time.

Hanna, meanwhile, has stayed quiet and the once-proud Hurricane hasn’t shown Carson or the team any love — even as they are in the national championship.

Hanna Cavinder/TikTok

