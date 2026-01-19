Carson Beck’s Miami ex Hanna Cavinder oddly silent for Canes’ natty vs. Indiana
Carson Beck is looking to deliver the Miami Hurricanes the school’s first national championship since the 2001 team. One ‘Canes alumna in Beck’s ex-girlfriend and influencer Hanna Cavinder doesn’t seem interested in rooting for him or Miami in the big game Monday night vs. the Indiana Hoosiers.
With the College Football Playoff National Championship as a home game in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium, South Beach is electric right now for its Hurricanes.
RELATED: Miami QB Carson Beck's girlfriend status in spotlight after Hanna Cavinder breakup
Usually we’d see Hanna and twin sister Haley posting all around Miami and excited for the football game, but after Hanna’s nasty breakup with Carson in the spring things have changed.
Her silence for the team’s big opener vs. Notre Dame was telling, and refused to show him love in the Fiesta Bowl vs. Ole Miss.
She even rocked a non-Miami Cavinder jersey before kickoff.
A love story gone bad
Last football season Hanna was seen representing Beck when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs where she’d rock custom Beck Bulldogs gear, and then take smitten photos with him at games like the one below.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s mom steals son, daughter Kylie’s spotlight in Miami celebration photo
Carson would also support her at Miami basketball games along with Haley and her now fiancé Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys.
After he transferred to Miami in the offseason, they made the announcement together making the “U” hand signal and posting it on social media.
Those were happy times, and then there was a very public and ugly breakup in early March. She even did a TikTok diss video about cheating.
After that, Carson went silent for months before reemerging and addressing the end of the relationship and his regrets for the first time.
Hanna, meanwhile, has stayed quiet and the once-proud Hurricane hasn’t shown Carson or the team any love — even as they are in the national championship.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win
Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs
Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.