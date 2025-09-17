The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Carson Beck’s ex Hanna Cavinder catches giant shark with being single joke

The Cavinder twin and ex-girlfriend of the Miami Hurricanes quarterback even has a “Roll Tide” song with her post.

Matt Ryan

Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
Hanna Cavinder and Haley Cavinder arrive on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hanna Cavinder had a nasty breakup with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck back in March. At least she can joke about being single now while showing off a catch of a lifetime.

Hanna, who has a twin sister Haley, is 24 years old and if a former Hurricanes basketball player and influencer. She was dating Beck during last football season when he was with the Georgia Bulldogs and the two took this smitten photo after a game. She’d also rock custom Carson Beck crop tops for games.

Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder, Carson Beck
Beck showed up to the Cavinders’ basketball game when they were dating. / Cavinder twins/Instagram

That all went out the window and Hanna even did a TikTok cheating diss video that went viral.

Since then, she watched as Haley got engaged to her boyfriend and Dallas Cowboys star Jake Ferguson and moved out of their place together. She did go through with plastic surgery with her twin as they showed off their new look together recently.

Apparently still single, Hanna posted a video and made a joke about “there’s plenty of fish in the sea” while she reeled in a giant shark in an unreal catch.

The song she chose also has a “Roll Tide” lyric in it as a reference to the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

Both Haley and Jake were also there. Here’s more video of catching the shark.

Hanna and her sister are usually big supporters of the ‘Canes football team, but since Beck is the QB, their silence on game days is quite telling.

She can definitely boast about her latest catch, though.

Haley Cavinder, Hanna Cavinder
Haley and Hanna Cavinder prepare to go to Lincoln Financial Field as Cowboys fans. Good luck! / Sports Illustrated/Instagram

