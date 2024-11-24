Carson Beck’s sister Kylie’s minidress gets Hanna Cavinder’s attention
You know your fit game is on fire when Hanna Cavinder comments on it.
Kylie Beck, who is the sophomore sister of Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, gets a lot of attention herself as a UGA cheerleader. She even upstaged Carson’s famous girlfriend Cavinder at a game.
The 19-year-old sophomore at Georgia is also Carson’s No. 1 fan, sending him inspirational messages during the season and posting her game day spirit on social media.
When she’s not cheering, she’s out crushing her fits like her flawless legs look in Florida, or her cowgirl minidress stunner in Texas, or her Victoria’s Secret inspired outfit.
Following a big Georgia win on Saturday where big bro threw for 4 touchdowns against UMass, Kylie glammed up and rocked another fire minidress.
Cavinder simply commented, “amazing” on the post. She would be right.
The two have become besties, commenting on each other’s post and taking pictures together. The Miami Hurricanes guard is also a big Bulldogs fan because of her boyfriend. They started dating over the summer and she has quickly won over sister Kylie.
Georgia is home for its rivalry game vs. the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on the Friday after Thanksgiving where Kylie will be riding high on her fit hot streak going in.
