Chicago Sky's Angel Reese graciously runs back fashion twirl for reporter
Angel Reese is on fire!
Whether it’s her WNBA double-double streak, or her constant stream of epic fashion ensembles, the Chicago Sky rookie sensation is winning at life.
So when a reporter covering the pregame WNBA style runway missed Reese, she enthusiastically gave her a catwalk redo.
First former LSU Bayou Barbie impresses us with her classy handling of a fashion faux pas. Then she shows her mature, beyond-her-years reason for why she still plans to attend the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris even though she didn’t make Team USA. Now this!
Oh, and on the court, it takes an entire team to take her down. Take that Caitlin Clark!
We kid of course, and to make all of us smile, here’s the best version of that infectious twirl of happiness.
Chi-Town Barbie also showed up with another new hairstyle, which is amazing since she sported a stellar bob days ago.
It’s Angel Reese’s world. We’re luckily living in it.
