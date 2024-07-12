The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese graciously runs back fashion twirl for reporter

When a reporter misses her chance to get Chi-Town Barbie in her latest style dagger, Reese happily runs it back.

Matthew Graham

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese prepares to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Angel Reese is on fire!

Whether it’s her WNBA double-double streak, or her constant stream of epic fashion ensembles, the Chicago Sky rookie sensation is winning at life.

So when a reporter covering the pregame WNBA style runway missed Reese, she enthusiastically gave her a catwalk redo.

First former LSU Bayou Barbie impresses us with her classy handling of a fashion faux pas. Then she shows her mature, beyond-her-years reason for why she still plans to attend the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris even though she didn’t make Team USA. Now this!

Oh, and on the court, it takes an entire team to take her down. Take that Caitlin Clark!

We kid of course, and to make all of us smile, here’s the best version of that infectious twirl of happiness.

Chi-Town Barbie also showed up with another new hairstyle, which is amazing since she sported a stellar bob days ago.

It’s Angel Reese’s world. We’re luckily living in it.

Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

