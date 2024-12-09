Gracie Hunt zips down her all-black fit with KC necklace for Chiefs-Chargers
Gracie Hunt brought back another black fit stunner for Sunday night’s big Kansas City Chiefs game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
Hunt, 25, is the oldest heiress to the team with brother Knobel Hunt, 22, and sister Ava Hunt, 19.
Gracie was at Saturday night’s SMU Mustangs ACC Championship Game where she dressed like a flight attendant, and then had a heartfelt moment with her cheerleader sister Ava after a heartbreaking loss.
Sunday, Gracie was back in black — a look she’s rocked multiple times this year — but with a twist with the zipper top on the fit that was zipped down, revealing her KC necklace.
Hey, the Chiefs are 11-1 this season entering Sunday and two-time defending Super Bowl champs. Why change up a winning color? Plus, she looks amazing in black.
We’ve also seen Gracie rocking black off the field as well with her city lights North Carolina photo with boyfriend Cody Keith, and her stunning Transformers look in a garage with dad Clark Hunt.
The former Miss Kansas 2021 leads a busy, jet-setting lifestyle, but always brings the fire to every Chiefs game. She’ll certainly do the same next Sunday in Cleveland vs. the Browns as well.
