Gracie Hunt flexes toned legs in sparkly black minidress with Chiefs-red high heels
Gracie Hunt has been in Super Bowl mode all week with her championship-level fits.
The oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress has been a bright spot for the team and Hunt family all season. The former Miss Kansas 2021 rocked looks like her traffic-stopping yellow puffer, and herGucci yellow minidress on the sidelines in California, and her head-to-toe Chiefs red winner for the big AFC Championship victory over the Buffalo Bills.
For her Super Bowl LIX arrival in New Orleans, Louisiana, Gracie slayed a leather zipper skirt after wearing some form-fitting custom Chiefs jeans while flexing on the private jet, and her flamenco red dress for the NFL Honors 2025 event.
RELATED: Chiefs owner's wife Tavia Hunt turns heads in bold print dress with daughter Gracie
On Friday, the 25-year-old flaunted her legs in a black sparkly minidress stunner with the Chiefs red shoes.
RELATED: Chiefs heiresses Gracie Hunt, Ava rock stunning fits in wild celebration together
She’s definitely game ready.
Gracie is the oldest daughter of team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, and has a younger sister Ava Hunt, 19, and brother Knobel Hunt, 22.
When the Chiefs hit the field at Caesar's Superdome on Sunday vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, they’ll be playing for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl win. Win or lose, Gracie will no doubt be representing well with her super fit.
