Gracie Hunt misses ‘dress code’ in black miniskirt fit holiday party mistake
Gracie Hunt is usually the best dressed wherever she goes, but when she missed the memo on what to wear for her girls night holiday pajama party, an awkward scene unfolded.
She’s the oldest Kansas City Chiefs heiress as the daughter to team owner Clark Hunt and mom Tavia Hunt, but Gracie has blazed her own path as a former Miss Kansas in 2021, and a fashion designer with her own NFL licensed apparel collection in the “Wear By Erin Andrew’s” line.
The 25-year-old is also a fit queen, whether it’s on the sidelines for games like last Sunday’s zipped down top, or in the gym with her abs flexing in a sizzling yoga look, or for a movie premiere in a runway-like moment with her mom.
RELATED: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt resembles flight attendant in fit for dramatic SMU loss
In a rare fit miss, Gracie showed up for a holiday party with her girls for a night of fun gingerbread house making but “forgot to read the dress code.” Her black miniskirt, top, and thigh-high boots weren’t party appropriate for the pajama theme they had going on. Here’s her fit and amazing reaction to seeing everyone else dressed for the party.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before ACC championship
All is well that ends well. Gracie borrowed a friend’s pajamas and never made pajamas with black thigh-high boots look so good.
It appears everyone had a great time and shared a good laugh over a Gracie Hunt fit fail. They also made some awesome-looking gingerbread houses.
Gracie and the Chiefs play at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday where no doubt she’ll be rocking the appropriate dress code for that one.
