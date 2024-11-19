Ciara chills in furry coat for cozy Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers winters
Ciara keeps it sizzling during any season.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson continues her fit hot streak coming off the team’s biggest win of the season Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens. Ciara’s head-to-toe Steelers look was an epic game day fit, while her blacked-out top while posing with GloRilla after the game was another winner.
She’s also been on Wilson’s mind with her looks off the field all season like with her curvy black dress, and her “lioness” fit that had the QB1 joking about having baby No. 5.
The 39-year-old’s latest post definitely will turn up the heat for those Pittsburgh winter nights that are coming with her furry coat bad mama look.
Ciara and Wilson have been embraced in Pittsburgh, and why not with all the buzz they bring. Wilson is also 4-0 since taking over the starting role and has thrown for 942 yards with 6 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Wilson and Ciara, 39, have been married since 2016 and have daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
While dad is undefeated on the field this season, mom continues her winning ways off it with her latest look.
