Ciara's $2M ice ring from Russell Wilson shines in all-white fit with insane boots

Ciara has been white-hot lately in her white fits.
The famous singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson can’t go wrong with any color — unless it’s the wrong NFL team colors not once but twice — like her fire-red fit that had Vanessa Bryant dropping ❤️ on her post, or her white dress for a charity event that had Bryant dropping 🔥 emojis this time.
For an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, Ciara rocked more white in a white shirt, matching skirt, and a puffy, flowing white coat. She completed the look with next-level knee-high black boots. She was seen grooving to the crew serenading her with the “1, 2 Step” song. Ciara showed off the complete fit in full glam photos on her Instagram, posting “Don’t want it if it ain’t forever ♾️.”
What also stands out is just how big the rock is she’s flaunting from Wilson. That thing is definitely forever.
That’s like the size of Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl ring.
The ring is 16 stunning carats and is worth about $2 million.
Ciara, 39, and Wilson, 35, have been married since 2016. The have daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess 11 months, as well as Ciara’s son Future Zahir (shown in the link above), 10, who she had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future and Wilson raises as his own.
Ciara certainly continued her (white) hot fit streak with her latest look.
