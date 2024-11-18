Ciara captures Russell Wilson’s special Steelers postgame moment
Russell Wilson won his biggest game as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback over the rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at home. It was a special day for many reasons.
It was a special day at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and the stars were out to watch Wilson and the Steelers play. LSU royalty Livvy Dunne and boyfriend Paul Skenes were there where she wore the perfect Steelers fit, while Wilson’s wife Ciara may have even one-upped her with her head-to-toe look and an epic pose with rapper GloRilla.
It was a special day for the Steelers as they won 18-16 in a hard-nosed football game without even scoring a touchdown. Wilson finished with 205 yards and an interception.
It was also a special day for Wilson after the game as well. Ciara captured Wilson’s adorable moment with three of their kids in their Steelers gear celebrating with their dad in the tunnel.
How adorable is that?
In the video you can hear Wilson say, “That was a big win, huh?”
Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 39, have been married since 2016 and have daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The baby Amora Princess was the only one not pictured above with Wilson.
What a day for Wilson as he won on the field and clearly off of it as well.
