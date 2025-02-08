Ciara sizzles in stunning all-red leather fit with knee-high boots at Madden Bowl
Ciara’s red-hot fit streak continued into Super Bowl weekend with another sizzling look.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers Russell Wilson just last week co-hosted Today’s Jenna & Friends show for two days where she first slayed a news reporter fit while showing off her insane flexibility with a viral dance move, and then she sizzled in a black miniskirt for her second day. From there, she wowed in a sheer top, cape fit at the Pre-Grammy Gala before ditching the actual show and taking off from Orlando, Florida, to root on her quarterback man in his 10th Pro Bowl, but ended up upstaging him in her stunning cheerleader look.
From there, Wilson and Ciara headed to New Orleans, Lousiana, where Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday. They hit up a party where the 39-year-old beauty crushed her husband in a stunning leather miniskirt. She’d ditched the miniskirt for another unreal leather look in all red with the zipper up and some knee-high red boots while attending the EA Sports Madden Bowl.
Now that’s quite the blue carpet entrance.
While there will be a winner on the field on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Ciara is already winning Super Bowl week with her fits.
