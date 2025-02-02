Ciara has perfect reaction to Steelers QB Russell Wilson's dad moment with Future
Ciara couldn’t be with Russell Wilson and her son Future at the Pro Bowl because she’s headed to the Grammy Awards. Wilson made sure to share an adorable moment with Future that Ciara gushed over on social media.
Wilson was selected to his 10th Pro Bowl and first with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a feat Ciara alsolutely loved on social media. While Wilson was in Orlando, Florida, for the Pro Bowl Games, Ciara crushed a sizzling black miniskirt while co-hosting Jenna & Friends, and then rocked a sheer-black cape fit at the pre-Grammy Gala.
Wilson brought 10-year-old Future, who Ciara had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future and Wilson has helped raise as his own, to all the events including a touching dad-son moment at the AFC practice.
He then had another heartwarming moment arriving at the game with Future that Wilson shared that Ciara commented, “Grateful for these moments!!!,” and the dropped five 😍.
That’s what it’s all about: family moments.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future.
This is a memory Future and dad certainly won’t forget.
