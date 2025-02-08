The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara crushes husband Russell Wilson in stunning leather miniskirt, corset top

The singer and her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback man hit New Orleans for a Super Bowl party.

Feb. 19, 2019: Ciara and Russell Wilson attend a Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Feb. 19, 2019: Ciara and Russell Wilson attend a Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Russell Wilson and wife Ciara went from the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana. Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is not playing in the big game, but fortunately he’s hanging with his singer wife who stunned with her latest fit.

Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, have had quite the week. Ciara co-hosted Today’s Jenna & Friends show for two days where she first slayed a news reporter look while showing off her insane flexibility with a viral dance move, and then she sizzled in a black miniskirt. From there she wowed in a sheer top, cape fit at the Pre-Grammy Gala while Wilson was taking Ciara’s son Future, 10, with him to Pro Bowl practice for an adorable moment.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Ciara wore Russell Wilson cheerleader fit with kids, ditching Grammys for him

Ciara would then ditch the Grammys on Sunday to be with Wilson and their four kids for his 10th overall pro Bowl and first with the Steelers. While there, Ciara stole the show with a head-turning Wilson cheerleader fit.

She’d steal his thunder again in The Big Easy with a leather miniskirt and corset top.

Russell Wilson, Michael Rubin, Ciara
Russell Wilson, Michael Rubin, Ciara / Michael Rubin/Instagram

Ciara would repost the picture and said, “The best times 🫶🏽.”

RELATED: Ciara reveals her secret to successful marriage with Steelers QB Russell Wilson

The power couple married in 2016 and has Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess, 1, together and Ciara shares son Future with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, but Wilson has helped raise him as his own.

It looks like Ciara and Russ are dressed for a good time in Nawlins. They’ve certainly earned it.

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara/Instagram

