Ciara crushes husband Russell Wilson in stunning leather miniskirt, corset top
Russell Wilson and wife Ciara went from the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, to the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana. Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is not playing in the big game, but fortunately he’s hanging with his singer wife who stunned with her latest fit.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, have had quite the week. Ciara co-hosted Today’s Jenna & Friends show for two days where she first slayed a news reporter look while showing off her insane flexibility with a viral dance move, and then she sizzled in a black miniskirt. From there she wowed in a sheer top, cape fit at the Pre-Grammy Gala while Wilson was taking Ciara’s son Future, 10, with him to Pro Bowl practice for an adorable moment.
RELATED: Ciara wore Russell Wilson cheerleader fit with kids, ditching Grammys for him
Ciara would then ditch the Grammys on Sunday to be with Wilson and their four kids for his 10th overall pro Bowl and first with the Steelers. While there, Ciara stole the show with a head-turning Wilson cheerleader fit.
She’d steal his thunder again in The Big Easy with a leather miniskirt and corset top.
Ciara would repost the picture and said, “The best times 🫶🏽.”
RELATED: Ciara reveals her secret to successful marriage with Steelers QB Russell Wilson
The power couple married in 2016 and has Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess, 1, together and Ciara shares son Future with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, but Wilson has helped raise him as his own.
It looks like Ciara and Russ are dressed for a good time in Nawlins. They’ve certainly earned it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams