Ciara flexes tank top stunner ditching Russell Wilson for fashion legend
Ciara has been there cheering on her Pittsburgh Steelers man this season for home games, but had to ditch him for the big Monday Night Football game for an epic date night.
Ciara is usually at games while donning her Steelers gear with the kids, even if she accidentally upstaged his debut with a crazy gold queen bee fit, or wore the wrong team’s colors not once, but twice.
While husband Wilson was playing the New York Giants on Monday night, Ciara had a date night with legendary fashion designer Vera Wang for the 2024 CDFA Fashion Awards Show in New York City. Wilson surely missed her cheering him on while wearing fits that make him comment on having baby No. 5.
Ciara posted her stunning look in a white tank and stylish shades, as well as videos with Wang on Instagram from a crazy night.
That’s a true power couple right there for a date night. Icons!
Of course, Ciara had to find a way to watch Wilson play during the event. She posted, “Screen on lock! Fashion and Football. Go Baby!”
Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 39, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Oh, the Steelers did manage to win 26-18 to complete the “football” portion of Ciara’s “fashion” night. If she’s going to miss a game, she might as well do it in style.
