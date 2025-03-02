The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara goes old school 1990s hip hop with legend T-shirt and flashy furry boots

The singer and wife of NFL star Russell Wilson collaborates with rapper Tyga and pays tribute to a legend with a cool look.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans.
Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party in New Orleans. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

While her husband’s NFL future is up in the air, Ciara continues her legendary career with another fit hit and fire music collaboration.

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers have moved on from 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, but it hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the offseason with his wife and recording artist Ciara. The couple shared an intimate dance on Valentine’s Day with Ciara in a bold red minidress, and then she crushed him in a black miniskirt and corset top while out together.

RELATED: Steelers QB Russell Wilson flexes matching all-black fit with wife Ciara

While Wilson, 36, awaits his next career move, Ciara, 39, continues to make moves, dropping another banger of a song with the rapper Tyga while wearing an old school 1990s look in camo overalls, furry boots, and paying homage to Janet Jackson with the T-shirt.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara and Tyga
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Ciara, Russell Wilson share adorable family moment with baby Amora, kids

Ciara wrote on Instagram, ”My boy @Tyga slliiddd!! Did my first twitch and he dropped the best verse!” Scroll through to watch the video.

Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have four kids: Sienna, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora, 1, and 10-year-old Future, who she had with rapper Future, but Russ has raised as his own son.

Ciara has been at this game since she was a teenager. Like Wilson, she’s a Hall of Famer in her career for her fashion and music.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game

Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC

NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season

Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack

Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion