Ciara goes old school 1990s hip hop with legend T-shirt and flashy furry boots
While her husband’s NFL future is up in the air, Ciara continues her legendary career with another fit hit and fire music collaboration.
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers have moved on from 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, but it hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the offseason with his wife and recording artist Ciara. The couple shared an intimate dance on Valentine’s Day with Ciara in a bold red minidress, and then she crushed him in a black miniskirt and corset top while out together.
While Wilson, 36, awaits his next career move, Ciara, 39, continues to make moves, dropping another banger of a song with the rapper Tyga while wearing an old school 1990s look in camo overalls, furry boots, and paying homage to Janet Jackson with the T-shirt.
Ciara wrote on Instagram, ”My boy @Tyga slliiddd!! Did my first twitch and he dropped the best verse!” Scroll through to watch the video.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 and have four kids: Sienna, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and Amora, 1, and 10-year-old Future, who she had with rapper Future, but Russ has raised as his own son.
Ciara has been at this game since she was a teenager. Like Wilson, she’s a Hall of Famer in her career for her fashion and music.
