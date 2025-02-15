Ciara, Russell Wilson share intimate dance during special Valentine's date night
The term "power couple" gets thrown around a lot these days, but few truly encapsulate the label. However, Ciara and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson do exactly that.
Ciara and Russ turn heads everywhere they go and are never afraid to put their love on public display.
They also love to "turn up the sexy" for each other, so you knew things were going to get spicy for their Valentine's Day celebration.
After a special date night, Ciara shared a video of the couple enjoying an intimate dance together inside a restaurant, along with an adorable pose in their stunning fits.
"Let's dance like this forever, [Russell Wilson]. Our 10th Valentine's Day. So grateful," Ciara wrote with a heart and infinity emoji.
We'll have to give Russ a pass for wearing sunglasses inside.
And, of course, they had to strike the power couple pose.
MIssion accomplished.
Ciara and Russ have always been supportive and by each other's side as they build their family together.
The couple has a daughter Sienna Princess, 7; a son Win Harrison, 3; and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara also a has son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.
