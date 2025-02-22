Ciara stuns in fire all-black miniskirt, corset top fit with Russell Wilson
Ciara dropped her best looks from Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, and new shots of her black miniskirt stunner certainly will turn some heads.
The 39-year-old singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has been on fire lately with her fit game starting with the Pro Bowl where she rocked a custom Wilson cheerleader look. She carried over her sizzling looks to Super Bowl LIX weekend where she crushed Wilson in a jaw-dropping leather miniskirt at a party, and then slayed at the Madden Bowl in an all-red leather look with some knee-high boots, then wowed with her man while watching the boring game with a shoelace top and a full-fur outfit.
Then, for the couple’s 10th Valentine’s Day, she brought the heat with a red minidress before sharing an intimate dance with Wilson.
Ciara’s certainly been busy with her fashion game recently and just dropped her best from Super Bowl weekend on Instagram. She showed off the full look for her black leg-flaunting miniskirt with corset top and black thigh-high boots that is truly a stunner.
Yea, Russ got in there, too.
Ciara has dropped many fits recently, but this all-black fit from New Orleans may have been her best so far of 2025.
