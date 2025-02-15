Ciara brings the Valentine’s heat for Russell Wilson in stunning red minidress fit
Ciara talked about keeping her relationship fresh by turning up “the sexy” for her man Russell Wilson. She certainly turned up the sexy and then some for him on Valentine’s Day with a stunning fit.
The 39-year-old singer has been absolutely bringing the fire lately with her looks like her Wilson cheerleading fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback at the Pro Bowl, and her all-red leather winner for the Madden Bowl, and her leather miniskirt and corset top crushing him at a Super Bowl party.
She’s certainly rocked other looks that caught his attention like her “lioness” look that had him joking about having baby No. 5. Her latest one on Instagram, however, will certainly grab his attention. She wrote, “Carousel of Love. Our 10th Valentine’s Day together. It just keeps getting better ❤️.”
Her fits also seem to keep getting better as well.
Ciara showed off the romantic scene in her bedroom, too.
The kids helped set up, too.
Wilson, 36, and Ciara share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara has son Future Zahir, who she had with rapper Future, is 10, and Wilson has helped raise him as his own.
With looks like this, it’s easy to see how they keep that flame going after 10 years with “the sexy” definitely turnt all the way up.
