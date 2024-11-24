Ciara’s bombshell new look makes Russell Wilson forget Steelers loss
Russell Wilson will be turning 36 next week. Every day is a birthday for him with a wife like Ciara.
While Wilson lost his first game for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, he’s clearly winning at life. The quarterback has been married to the star singer since 2015. She’s been his No. 1 fan all season rocking Steelers fits while chilling with GloRilla, even dancing with her son after a win, and recording a touching family moment after a game.
While Ciara has worn the wrong team’s colors not only once, but twice, and even upstaged his Steelers debut in a queen bee gold fit, she’s amazed him with a “lioness look” that made Wilson joke about having baby No. 5. Even Vanessa Bryant dropped the fire emojis on one of the 39-year-old’s all-white fit stunners.
On Saturday night, Ciara and Wilson got in a date night with the Steelers off Sunday. While the team lost this week, Ciara made her man forget all about it with her low-cut bombshell fit with a blown-out new hairdo. She captioned it, “You had me at hello #DateNight 🥰.”
Wilson replied, “Forever. Mrs. Wilson.”
Touchdown. Game winner. MVP. You name it, Ciara wins it.
The couple shares daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
It’s already going to be a good birthday for Wilson if this date night is any indication.
