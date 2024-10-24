Ciara loses the fancy fits, rocks ‘Goodies’ look in cute video
Ciara has been on fire with her fancy fits of late, even upstaging her man Russell Wilson before his big game.
The wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback even posed in a curvy black dress that had Wilson thinking about more than football.
But, she went back to her roots with a “Goodies” look we haven’t seen in a while, posting a video with her dog and captioning it, “Mood when you got the Goodies in your hand :)” while the song plays. First, here’s the fit look.
She’s back to rocking the baggy clothes look. Now, check out the full video.
"Goodies" featuring Peety Pablo was Ciara's first song from her 2004 debut album of the same name that launched her into stardom. It spent seven weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 — the longest-running number-one debut single by a female artist since 1977.
Ciara just returned from an epic Saudi tour where she shared a ton of unique fashion from an “unforgettable” trip.
Wilson, 35, and Ciara, 38, have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 3, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 9 with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Whether she’s rocking fancy fits, Steelers gear with the fam, or her “Goodies” baggy clothes look, Ciara is certainly crushing them all.
