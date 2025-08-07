NFL WAG Ciara shows off post-pregnancy issue usually hidden on social media
Ciara always seems to have the perfect fit and perfect look wherever she is. She showed off a rare moment of beautiful imperfection with her skin.
The 39-year-old recording artist has four kids. — three with her New York Giants quarterback husband Russell Wilson and one with her ex Future. She’s all about her kids including crushing matching fits with them for Wilson’s new brand, and then with her daughter in tuxedos at an awards show.
RELATED: Russell Wilson ditches Ciara, daughters for sons-only brunch with perfect selfie
She’s also rocked many amazing fits herself lately like her all-denim look matching Jelly Roll, and her jean shorts while at Wilson’s first day of training camp, and this look from West Africa.
RELATED: Russell Wilson loves wife Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Ciara always strives for perfection with her music, her fits, or her crazy dances and poses like the Nicki Minaj “high school” challenge. In her latest video on Instagram, she wrote, “We all have moments when we don’t feel great about our skin” while showing off her ”stretch marks” as a mom.
She’s always so confident and wears her motherhood badge proud.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016. They have daughter Sienna, 8, son Win, 5, and baby daughter Amora, 1, together and Ciara has son Future, 11, who Wilson has raised as his own.
It’s awesome for Ciara to be vulnerable like that for her audience in something usually hidden on social media.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New WNBA besties: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese crush duo locker room dance
Love on the links: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Who’s that girl?: LeBron James’ wife Savannah looks unrecognizable with new ‘do
Proud bro: Josh Allen is emotional proud brother for sister’s Bills’ inspired baby news
Windy City stopper?: Northwestern shows off snow-proof most expensive CFB stadium