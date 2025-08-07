The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL WAG Ciara shows off post-pregnancy issue usually hidden on social media

The wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson and proud mother of four has a vulnerable and beautiful moment on camera.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill.
Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Ciara always seems to have the perfect fit and perfect look wherever she is. She showed off a rare moment of beautiful imperfection with her skin.

The 39-year-old recording artist has four kids. — three with her New York Giants quarterback husband Russell Wilson and one with her ex Future. She’s all about her kids including crushing matching fits with them for Wilson’s new brand, and then with her daughter in tuxedos at an awards show.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Win, Amora Princess, Sienna Princess, Win, Future
Russell Wilson, Ciara, Win, Amora Princess, Sienna Princess, Win, Future / @dangerusswilson/Instagram

She’s also rocked many amazing fits herself lately like her all-denim look matching Jelly Roll, and her jean shorts while at Wilson’s first day of training camp, and this look from West Africa.

Ciara always strives for perfection with her music, her fits, or her crazy dances and poses like the Nicki Minaj “high school” challenge. In her latest video on Instagram, she wrote, “We all have moments when we don’t feel great about our skin” while showing off her ”stretch marks” as a mom.

Ciara/Instagram
Ciara / Ciara/Instagra

She’s always so confident and wears her motherhood badge proud.

Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016. They have daughter Sienna, 8, son Win, 5, and baby daughter Amora, 1, together and Ciara has son Future, 11, who Wilson has raised as his own.

It’s awesome for Ciara to be vulnerable like that for her audience in something usually hidden on social media.

Amora and Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

