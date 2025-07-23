Ciara goes adorable twins with baby Amora looking just like dad Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson and Ciara’s 1-year-old daughter Amora Princess is getting so big, and looking so much like her parents — especially dad. Ciara shared the latest picture of their baby in an adorable selfie.
It was an amazing football offseason for the now New York Giants quarterback Wilson after coming over from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it’s time for dad to get back to work.
RELATED: Russell Wilson’s kids, wife Ciara do matching all-black fit photo for dad
We saw Wilson, 36, and Ciara, 39, spending lots of time together like their matching denim fit at a New York Knicks game, and with the kids like going full Wicked costumes for daughter Sienna Princess’s 8th birthday, and son Future Zahir’s 11th birthday where they met a much taller New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.
They also have posted a few adorable moments with their youngest daughter, who they don’t show off as much. Wilson was on dad duty for a cute picture holding his baby, while Ciara recently dropped a video where Amora is dancing and grooving in perfect harmony with mom.
RELATED: Stephen Curry is third wheel beside Ciara, Ayesha Curry stunning side-by-side
Ciara has been quite busy of late as always, but in her latest photo dump on Instagram she said, “It’s been a Whirl-Win 🫶🏽🌪️” while sharing many amazing moments. Her with Amora and all that hair definitely stood out.
Wilson and Ciara just celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary with sweet video tributes to each other. They have son Future, who Wilson helped raise as his own, and together daughter Sienna, son Win, 5, and Amora.
We can’t see the little Giants fan Amora in her gear for games rooting on dad like last season with Pittsburgh.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Just like pops: Ayesha Curry shares baby Cai photo looking exactly like dad Steph
Cute couple: Paige Bueckers holds Azzi Fudd’s in adorable behind-the-scenes video
Wowza: Serena Williams unrecognizable from playing days with new trimmed look
Awww: Brittany Mahomes gushes over cute baby Golden reunion after Miami trip