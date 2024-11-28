Ciara wins Thanksgiving in revealing low-cut ‘Goodies’ fit with Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson gave thanks to his family on Thursday and tagged his wife in another stunning fit that won Thanksgiving.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback posted a heartfelt message to his family and shared adorable family photos of wife Ciara and their four kids.
Then Wilson, who posted a photo of the 39-year-old singer earlier this weekend in a bikini-filled paradise vacation where she flashed her $2 million ring, then shared another bombshell look with the two lovebirds together where Ciara is in a stunning low-cut top with her “Goodies” necklace on.
RELATED: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara barely recognizable in nightie, natural hairdo
Wilson wrote with the photo, “So much to be thankful for 🙏🏾 Happy Thanksgiving!!”
RELATED: Ciara’s insane ‘lioness’ fit has Russell Wilson making frisky baby No. 5 joke
Wilson, 35, and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
She’s been his No. 1 fan this season and has been seen rocking Steelers gear with GloRilla while cheering on her man, and made sure the kids were decked out in Pittsburgh gear in an adorable photo.
When Wilson takes the field on Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, he has a lot to be thankful for and Ciara has to be at the top of the list (with the kids). Fits and moments like this show exactly why.
