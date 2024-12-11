Ciara shows off custom Russell Wilson Steelers jacket ahead of Eagles showdown
The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling right now with Russell Wilson at quarterback, but will receive their biggest test yet when they travel on Sunday to Philly to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. His wife Ciara will certainly be his loudest supporter with her fit when he steps onto the field in front of the hostile crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wilson is 6-1 as a starter with 1784 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. While he’s been on fire, his wife’s looks at games have been equally impressive. Ciara, 39, dropped a custom head-to-toe Steelers fit before a game before celebrating a win with GloRilla, and last week rocked a furry hat and a stealth tribute to her man while going crazy with her son in the suite.
RELATED: Ciara celebrates daughter’s first birthday with Russell Wilson in most adorable way
We don’t yet know what Ciara will rock with on Sunday as the 10-3 Steelers take on the 11-2 Eagles, but we do know she’ll certainly bring the fuego and keep it lit at the Linc. It could even been this sick custom Russell Wilson jacket she just showed off on Instagram, saying “So good! Thanks for making this beautiful jacket for me.”
RELATED: Ciara lets claws out in unreal black furry fit with matching private plane
The sick custom Wilson look is done by Denim Designs By LV who do all kinds of hand-painted jackets.
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess, who turned 1 on Wednesday. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
Hopefully, Ciara doesn’t upstage his performance with this jacket. Now, we just have to wait until Sunday to see.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit
Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game
Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal
Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game