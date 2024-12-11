The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara shows off custom Russell Wilson Steelers jacket ahead of Eagles showdown

The singer and wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback flexes a “beautiful” tribute to her man.

Matt Ryan

Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling right now with Russell Wilson at quarterback, but will receive their biggest test yet when they travel on Sunday to Philly to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. His wife Ciara will certainly be his loudest supporter with her fit when he steps onto the field in front of the hostile crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

Wilson is 6-1 as a starter with 1784 yards, 12 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. While he’s been on fire, his wife’s looks at games have been equally impressive. Ciara, 39, dropped a custom head-to-toe Steelers fit before a game before celebrating a win with GloRilla, and last week rocked a furry hat and a stealth tribute to her man while going crazy with her son in the suite.

We don’t yet know what Ciara will rock with on Sunday as the 10-3 Steelers take on the 11-2 Eagles, but we do know she’ll certainly bring the fuego and keep it lit at the Linc. It could even been this sick custom Russell Wilson jacket she just showed off on Instagram, saying “So good! Thanks for making this beautiful jacket for me.”

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

The sick custom Wilson look is done by Denim Designs By LV who do all kinds of hand-painted jackets.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess, who turned 1 on Wednesday. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.

Hopefully, Ciara doesn’t upstage his performance with this jacket. Now, we just have to wait until Sunday to see.

