Ciara celebrates daughter’s first birthday with Russell Wilson in most adorable way
It’s a big day in the Ciara and Russell Wilson household as daughter Amora Princess turned 1 on Wednesday.
The singer and mogul and her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback husband’s littlest girl is growing up so fast. She’s been seen dressed adorably in Steelers gear this season and mom even shared the baby’s disgruntled message to dad after a win.
Ciara and Wilson have shared many cute moments lately with the family, including a cute celebratory moment during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns with mom and son Win Harrison, and an epic dancing video with her oldest son Future Zahir. Dad posted the family together including baby Amora for Thanksgiving as well.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant with wacky fit wishes ‘brother’ Russell Wilson happy birthday
Ciara, 39, and Wilson, who just celebrated his 36th birthday with a jaw-dropping fit post from his wife, have been tracking Amora’s growth each month. On her birthday, Ciara showed the stunning difference between 1 month and 1 year on her Instagram. She also wrote on the post, “One Lap Around The Sun! AMORA IS 1!! 🎂❤️ Happy Birthday Our Sweet Princess! Mommy and Daddy love you so much! @DangeRussWilson.”
RELATED: Ciara has stealth bling for hubby Russell Wilson in Steelers win
How fast they do grow up!
Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and daughter Amora Princess. Ciara shares son Future Zahir, 10, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future, and Wilson has helped raise Future as his own.
The quarterback certainly has a lot to be thankful for when he steps out onto the field Sunday in a huge game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit
Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game
Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal
Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game