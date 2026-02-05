Ciara Stuns in Preppy 'Clueless' Fit After Husband Russell Wilson Epstein Files Drama

The last time the Seattle Seahawks were in the Super Bowl Russell Wilson was the quarterback also playing the New England Patriots where he had the famous interception had the 1-yard line. He’s not in the game this week but he’s in the news as his name was mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files. His wife Ciara’s latest fit could make him forget about both.

Russell Wilson of the New York Giants was named in the Epstein files. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wilson’s name shockingly came up in millions of files released around the Epstein controversy. The New York Giants quarterback spoke out saying thankfully it only had to do with his personal pilot and potentially buying Epstein’s private jet:

“"NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY Satan!" he wrote. "Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor never met the man.” He’s add: "Thank God!!!"

NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT!

Not TODAY satan!



Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man.



Thank God!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ixPptB1X3A — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 2, 2026

To be clear, Wilson is one of the most respected guys in the NFL and hasn’t been in trouble with the law. He’s a family man and was the Walter Payton Man of the Year in Seattle in 2020.

Ciara goes “Clueless” with latest jaw-dropping fit

In the meantime, his recording artist wife Ciara acted “Clueless” and channeled the 1995 hit film with fashion that could’ve been in the movie in her latest TikTok.

Ciara stuns yet again. | Ciara/TikTok

And another look:

Ciara | Ciara/TikTok

Ciara is always the fashion queen.

Below is a look at Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionee (Stacey Dash) from the movie with one of their looks to compare.

Cher and Dionne

Clueless 1995 pic.twitter.com/XtZaSkOIx2 — 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 🎀 (@pinkglitterie) June 2, 2025

Is she and Mr. Wilson headed to the Super Bowl?

The two were there last year, and with the Seahawks back in it will they go and support them? Wilson has been vocal during the playoffs giving quarterback Sam Darnold shoutouts.

Ciara crushed her head-turning look in New Orleans for the game last year, too.

If they go, Wilson no doubt hopes it turns out better than this:

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will be playing in a rematch of Super Bowl 49.



Malcom Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s pass from the 1 yard line to seal the game. #SBLX pic.twitter.com/iHmb0AMkZz — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) January 26, 2026

