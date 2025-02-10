Ciara, La La Anthony have stunning fits together for girls night Super Bowl date
Ciara crushed Super Bowl weekend. Now, photos of her full fit at Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, are surfacing.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has been on fire lately with her looks like her black miniskirt stunner while on Today’s Jenna & Friends, and her Wilson No. 3 cheerleader outfit at the Pro Bowl while posing with her husband, and her puffing a cigar in a red-hot shoestring low-cut look.
Ciara hit New Orleans with some goodies of her own when it came to her fits. She went next-level with her black miniskirt and boots stunner while partying with Wilson, and her all-red leather jaw-dropper at the EA Sports Madden Bowl, and a leather miniskirt and corset top while crushing her hubby at another party.
RELATED: Ciara, daughter have adorable matching cheerleader fits for Russell Wilson dance
For Super Sunday, Ciara showed up and rocked a casual white top while sitting with actress and TV personality La La Anthony, who is also NBA great Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife.
RELATED: Russell Wilson's wife Ciara slays in sheer black cape at Pre-Grammys Gala
Sports media star Taylor Rooks snapped a photo of them, revealing the 39-year-old Ciara’s full fit with the fur over the jeans while La La, 43, rocked the denim cowboy hat, crop top, and leather pants.
That picture was definitely better than the game that took place on the field behind them where the Kansas City Chiefs got throttled, 40-22, by the Philadelphia Eagles.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson
Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot
Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl