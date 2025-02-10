The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara, La La Anthony have stunning fits together for girls night Super Bowl date

The singer and her actress and TV personality friend sit together at Super Bowl LIX while slaying some serious looks.

Aug. 11, 2024: Ciara arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala
Aug. 11, 2024: Ciara arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Ciara crushed Super Bowl weekend. Now, photos of her full fit at Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, are surfacing.

The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has been on fire lately with her looks like her black miniskirt stunner while on Today’s Jenna & Friends, and her Wilson No. 3 cheerleader outfit at the Pro Bowl while posing with her husband, and her puffing a cigar in a red-hot shoestring low-cut look.

Ciara hit New Orleans with some goodies of her own when it came to her fits. She went next-level with her black miniskirt and boots stunner while partying with Wilson, and her all-red leather jaw-dropper at the EA Sports Madden Bowl, and a leather miniskirt and corset top while crushing her hubby at another party.

For Super Sunday, Ciara showed up and rocked a casual white top while sitting with actress and TV personality La La Anthony, who is also NBA great Carmelo Anthony’s ex-wife.

Ciara and Future
Ciara, son Future, and La La Anthony / Ciara/Instagram
Ciara and Future
Ciara/Instagram

Sports media star Taylor Rooks snapped a photo of them, revealing the 39-year-old Ciara’s full fit with the fur over the jeans while La La, 43, rocked the denim cowboy hat, crop top, and leather pants.

Taylor Rooks, Ciara, La La Anthony
Taylor Rooks, Ciara, La La Anthony / Taylor Rooks/Instagram

That picture was definitely better than the game that took place on the field behind them where the Kansas City Chiefs got throttled, 40-22, by the Philadelphia Eagles.

