Ciara upstages Russell Wilson in full-fur fit with knee-high boots, shoelace top

The singer and her Pittsburgh Steelers man attend Super Bowl LIX after a crazy weekend together.

Matt Ryan

Feb. 24, 2024: Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Feb. 24, 2024: Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ciara had quite the Super Bowl weekend with husband Russell Wilson that was capped off by a fire game-day fit and some adorable photos with her man from the game.

Before heading to New Orleans, Louisiana, the singer and wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback slayed a cheerleader outfit at the Pro Bowl rooting him on in his 10th NFL All-Star game.

The power couple then hit up the Big Easy where Ciara sizzled in her black miniskirt and boots while partying with Wilson, and then an all-red leather jaw-dropper at the EA Sports Madden Bowl, and another leather miniskirt and corset top while crushing her hubby at another party.

RELATED: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russell Wilson

For Super Bowl LIX, Ciara saved the best for last with the white tank, and furry bottoms and boots.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram
Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

While she crushed some photos with friend La La Anthony, she also revealed she was at the game with Wilson and the two posed for some cute shots.

RELATED: Steelers QB Russell Wilson surprises Ciara during her exciting new TV gig

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Wilson reposted one photo and said, “Mom & Dad.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Russell Wilson/Instagram

While the game was a dud with the Kansas City Chiefs failing to three-peat in a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, at least Russ, who won one and lost one Super Bowl himself, and Ciara had a winning look together.

