Ciara upstages Russell Wilson in full-fur fit with knee-high boots, shoelace top
Ciara had quite the Super Bowl weekend with husband Russell Wilson that was capped off by a fire game-day fit and some adorable photos with her man from the game.
Before heading to New Orleans, Louisiana, the singer and wife of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback slayed a cheerleader outfit at the Pro Bowl rooting him on in his 10th NFL All-Star game.
The power couple then hit up the Big Easy where Ciara sizzled in her black miniskirt and boots while partying with Wilson, and then an all-red leather jaw-dropper at the EA Sports Madden Bowl, and another leather miniskirt and corset top while crushing her hubby at another party.
RELATED: Ciara brings heat in red, low-cut string top puffing cigar without Russell Wilson
For Super Bowl LIX, Ciara saved the best for last with the white tank, and furry bottoms and boots.
While she crushed some photos with friend La La Anthony, she also revealed she was at the game with Wilson and the two posed for some cute shots.
RELATED: Steelers QB Russell Wilson surprises Ciara during her exciting new TV gig
Wilson reposted one photo and said, “Mom & Dad.”
While the game was a dud with the Kansas City Chiefs failing to three-peat in a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, at least Russ, who won one and lost one Super Bowl himself, and Ciara had a winning look together.
