Kay Adams Causes Stir in Strapless Black Dress on NFL Honors Red Carpet

Kay Adams isn’t nominated for any awards at the 2026 NFL Honors event in San Francisco, California, but her dress should be.

The 39-year-old sportscaster and host of the “Up & Adams” on FanDuel TV that discusses a lot of hot topics around the NFL is always a hot topic herself.

Feb 3, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kay Adams (left), Will Compton (center) and Taylor Lewan on the Up & Adams Fanduel TV set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

She went viral at the beginning of the NFL season for rocking Kristin Juszczyk’s Off Season brand in some stunning San Francisco 49ers gear the Niners WAG made.

She then caused a stir with her bad-language on a fit post, followed by a viral clip as she was sandwiched between former NFL stars Brandon Marshall and Michael Irvin.

Brandon Marshall was getting VERY CLOSE to Kay Adams last night.



Many are debating if this is just friendly or if it is concerning.



Thoughts?



pic.twitter.com/3Zo11J9lgu — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) December 20, 2025

Now, she’s in the Bay Area for Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

With the NFL Honors event on Thursday night of Super Bowl week, she showed up and showed in this black strapless dress.

Sportscaster Kay Adams has arrived to the 2026 NFL Honors 🫶🏈 pic.twitter.com/sop6V7uTYq — Page Six (@PageSix) February 5, 2026

Here’s another look:

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kay Adams on the the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That’s another winning look for Adams.

Adams previously was the “Good Morning Football” host on NFL Network from 2016 to 2022.

She’s currently not dating anyone — at least publicly. Earlier last year she shut down rumors she was dating former New York Giants and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones.

Here’s one more shot of her dress from the 2026 NFL Honors red carpet to close.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kay Adams on the the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

