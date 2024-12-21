Kristin Juszczyk sizzles in Miami bikini selfie for 49ers warm weather trip
Kristin Juszczyk had to suffer through a few very cold, snowy games lately. Now, she’s enjoying the warm Miami weather in her bikini.
The wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has wowed all season with her custom fits like this can’t -miss sheer crop top stunner, and her black Matrix-like look. She even made her “cursed” snow suits look good with fellow Niners WAG Claire Kittle.
With the 49ers playing the Miami Dolphins on the road on Sunday, Kristin took advantage of good weather this time to break out the bikini look — she certainly didn’t disappoint.
RELATED: Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin looks way better in his clothes
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk goes ‘risky business with heels’ for 49ers fit vs. Bears
With the 49ers sitting at 6-8 and the season virtually over, at least Kristin brought home the win with this look. While it wasn’t her own design, she still slayed it with her toned abs.
Kristin and Kyle have been married since 2019. While this started as a hobby for Kristin to show support to her husband at games, it’s quickly turned into a full-time gig. Her client list includes Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Livvy Dunne, Olivia Culpo, Taylor Lautner, among others.
How can she possibly top this look with her own design on Sunday? Stay tuned to see.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?