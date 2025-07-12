The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova's net worth shockingly low vs. Coco Gauff

The American shocked the world after the stunning upset of No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals. Anisimova's net worth is even more shocking.

Matthew Graham

Jul 10, 2025: Amanda Anisimova reacts to a point during her match against Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals.
Jul 10, 2025: Amanda Anisimova reacts to a point during her match against Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

An American got to the women's singles Wimbledon final.

No it's not reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff, or surprising Australian Open winner Madison Keys.

In fact, 23-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who now lives in No. 1 ranked and No. 1 seeded Aryna Sabalenka's head after breaking the unwritten rule of not apologizing for a pivotal point accidentally hitting the net in the colossal semifinals upset, the New Jersey native is only the fifth-highest ranked United States player.

Amanda Anisimova
Jul 10, 2025: Amanda Anisimova celebrates winning her match against Aryna Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Now the three-time winner is one win away from a Cinderella Grand Slam title at tennis' most prestigious tournament after beating Gauff earlier in this year's Wimbledon championships.

Anisimova has overcome a lot to get to this moment, once a prodigy in 2019 making it all the way to French Open semifinals before tragically losing her father and eventually walking away from tennis completely in 2023, citing burnout and concern for her mental health.

Amanda Anisimova
Amanda Anisimova/Instagram

In that void, Coco Gauff, still only 21, became the new darling of American tennis, solidifying that status by winning the U.S. Open that same year.

Anisimova made it to the fourth round of the French Open this year, but of course Gauff won the whole dang thing. Will Anisimova get her revenge after beating America's darling at the All England Club?

Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova
Jul 2, 2022: Coco Gauff reacts to a point during her match against Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Net worth comparison - not even close

Gauff, besides her No. 2 ATP ranking, is a marketer's dream with her bubbly personality and results on the court to back it up.

The ten-time winner is worth an estimated $35 million across prize money, endorsements, and business pursuits, with a New Balance apparel and sneaker line at the top of the list.

Coco Gauff
Jun 7, 2025: Coco Gauff of the United States kisses the trophy after winning the women's singles French Open title. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Anisimova, in contrast, is only worth between $2 million-$3 million. Yes, to the average American, that sounds great on paper. But in the ultra competitive world of professional tennis, that's not a lucrative salary after paying professional coaches, travel, tournament fees, etc.

WIth over $6.5 million in career earnings, Anisimova does have some impressive sponsors, including Nike (awkwardly wearing the same exact outfit as Sabalenka in the semis) and Gatorade.

Amanda Anisimova
Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Anisimova is unbelievably the youngest American to reach the Wimbledon finals since the GOAT Serena Williams in 2004, so she has plenty of time to turn that into a much higher net worth, especially with a Wimbledon title for her first major.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

