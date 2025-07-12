Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova's net worth shockingly low vs. Coco Gauff
An American got to the women's singles Wimbledon final.
No it's not reigning French Open champion Coco Gauff, or surprising Australian Open winner Madison Keys.
In fact, 23-year-old Amanda Anisimova, who now lives in No. 1 ranked and No. 1 seeded Aryna Sabalenka's head after breaking the unwritten rule of not apologizing for a pivotal point accidentally hitting the net in the colossal semifinals upset, the New Jersey native is only the fifth-highest ranked United States player.
Now the three-time winner is one win away from a Cinderella Grand Slam title at tennis' most prestigious tournament after beating Gauff earlier in this year's Wimbledon championships.
Anisimova has overcome a lot to get to this moment, once a prodigy in 2019 making it all the way to French Open semifinals before tragically losing her father and eventually walking away from tennis completely in 2023, citing burnout and concern for her mental health.
In that void, Coco Gauff, still only 21, became the new darling of American tennis, solidifying that status by winning the U.S. Open that same year.
Anisimova made it to the fourth round of the French Open this year, but of course Gauff won the whole dang thing. Will Anisimova get her revenge after beating America's darling at the All England Club?
Net worth comparison - not even close
Gauff, besides her No. 2 ATP ranking, is a marketer's dream with her bubbly personality and results on the court to back it up.
The ten-time winner is worth an estimated $35 million across prize money, endorsements, and business pursuits, with a New Balance apparel and sneaker line at the top of the list.
Anisimova, in contrast, is only worth between $2 million-$3 million. Yes, to the average American, that sounds great on paper. But in the ultra competitive world of professional tennis, that's not a lucrative salary after paying professional coaches, travel, tournament fees, etc.
WIth over $6.5 million in career earnings, Anisimova does have some impressive sponsors, including Nike (awkwardly wearing the same exact outfit as Sabalenka in the semis) and Gatorade.
Anisimova is unbelievably the youngest American to reach the Wimbledon finals since the GOAT Serena Williams in 2004, so she has plenty of time to turn that into a much higher net worth, especially with a Wimbledon title for her first major.
