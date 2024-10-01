Coco Gauff sends Naomi Osaka heartfelt message after China Open injury
Tennis fans had a Round of 16 match circled at the China Open with World No. 6 Coco Gauff and former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka facing off.
It was a thrilling, back-and-forth match through the first two sets, but at the end of the second Osaka was feeling discomfort in her lower back as Gauff broke her serve to force a decider.
Unfortunately for everyone who was tuned in, the third set never came.
Osaka was forced to retire from the match due to a lower back injury, sending Gauff to the quarter-final where she will face rising Ukrainian star Yulia Starodubtseva.
After the match, Gauff showed incredible sportsmanship by helping Osaka off of the court and carrying her bag to the locker room.
It was a great moment of sportsmanship between the two and shows their mutual respect.
Gauff also shared a heartwarming message to Osaka on social media. The 20-year-old reposted a photo of her and Osaka on Instagram Stories with the caption, "Wishing you a speedy recovery, [Naomi Osaka]."
Osaka was riding a three-match winning streak for the first time in over four months leading up to the Gauff match, proving she still has plenty left in the tank.
She was also on a nine-match winning streak in Beijing after winning the tournament her last time out.
Unfortunately, injuries are part of the game and her back tightened up and the serve abandoned her at the worst possible time. But, Osaka has proven she can still compete at a high level once she is healthy enough to return to the court.
