Cooper DeJean yeets entire birthday cake at excited fan as gf Steph Wilfawn records
Cooper DeJean is living large. One of the Philadelphia Eagles heroes in the team's Super Bowl LIX victory over the back-to-back defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, DeJean has been partying nonstop.
It makes sense, though, because not only is DeJean now a Super Bowl champion, the Big Game fell on his 22nd birthday.
Now that some of the dust has settled, DeJean had time to celebrate his birthday with family and friends which led to a hilarious moment with a fan.
DeJean's girlfriend Steph Wilfawn was recording the celebration when the rookie defensive back picked up his birthday cake and yeeted it right into a woman's face as the group cheered.
Right on the money.
Hopefully it doesn't leave any "battle scars" like DeJean suffered during the Super Bowl parade when his ridiculously oversized Bud Light chain smacked him in the face.
DeJean's second-quarter pick-six of Patrick Mahomes was one of the biggest key moments of the game and gave Philadelphia all of the momentum.
Philadelphia dominated from the opening kickoff and had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in shambles until the second half. Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
