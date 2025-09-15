Dak Prescott's clutch heroics in Week 2 place Cowboys star in franchise history
It wasn't easy, but the Dallas Cowboys earned their first win of the season on Sunday with a 40-37 overtime victory over the New York Giants.
The Cowboys' win was as exhilarating as any in recent memory. Behind the golden leg of Brandon Aubrey, the Cowboys would earn an important NFC East win.
Aubrey was the hero of the game, but he wasn't the only one to help lead the team to a much-needed Week 2 win.
Quarterback Dak Prescott had a stellar performance in the win. The Cowboys' offensive leader finished the game with 361 yards passing and two touchdown passes. Prescott also made some history on Sunday.
According to the Cowboys' public relations team, the drive that led to Aubrey's game-winning kick in overtime was Prescott's 24th game-winning drive of his career.
That's a special number because it ties Prescott with Tony Romo as the most game-winning drives in franchise history.
Sunday's game was easily the best game of Week 2, and it's just the cherry on top for the fanbase that Prescott continues to have the clutch gene.
It sounds somewhat like a Debbie Downer, or it could be described as coach speak, but the Cowboys are now shifting all their focus to the Chicago Bears in hopes of starting the season 2-1.
