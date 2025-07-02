Cowboys stars Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb have shirtless shred-off looking jacked
We got fooled by the erroneous report that Dak Prescott had lost 50 pounds.
While Slimothy might be false, one thing is clear. The Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback, trying to live up to his massive four-year, $240 million extension, is on a mission to prove all the doubters wrong by putting in the work.
And the results are obvious with his dramatically improved physique.
On his latest Instagram Reels, the three-time Pro Bowler is chiseled. Unfortunately for him, star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb also looks jacked as the duo competes for best shirtless appearance in the short video.
It's like looking in the mirror, right?
After the Cowboys and Prescott's 2024 season ended in disappointment, not making the NFL playoffs with a season-ending hamstring injury for their QB1, and the added insult that their NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, won the Super Bowl, and the upstart Washington Commanders zoomed past them, making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, Dallas has a lot to prove this upcoming season that they can still compete with the best-in-class of the NFC.
Clearly, nothing is won in the offseason, but the vibes under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer feel different, and it's obvious that Prescott likes having a chip on his shoulder.
Let's see if it pays off.
