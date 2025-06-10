Cameras Caught Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones in Deep Discussion Amid Contract Talks
Dallas Cowboys star defender Micah Parsons was present at the start of the team’s minicamp on Tuesday, making good on a promise he posted on social media last week.
Parsons, a perennial contender for Defensive Player of the Year, is looking for a new contract that would put his salary amongst the highest paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL, and there was some worry among fans that his desire for an extension might lead to a holdout.
While Parsons didn’t partake in practice at minicamp on Tuesday, cameras caught him having a prolonged conversation with Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who will ultimately be cutting the check for Parsons whenever a new deal materializes.
Speaking with reporters later in the day, Parsons addressed the fact that the ball was now in Jones’s court when it came to figuring out a new deal.
“That’s what it kind of comes down to,” Parsons said, per Joseph Hoyt of DLLS Sports. “He gives the green light. He’s the owner. He’s pretty much what it takes to get anything done anywhere around here. It’s up to him.”
Parsons’s upcoming extension has been slightly complicated by the explosion in the market for edge rushers over the past year, with Myles Garrett recently setting a new high-water mark among non-QBs with his new deal with the Cleveland Browns that will put him at an average annual salary of $40 million.
Parsons is set to make $24 million this year after the Cowboys picked up his team option of his rookie deal, but because he was set at the rookie scale before this year, it’s his first season making more than $3 million in base salary, despite being one of the top defensive players in the sport.
It still feels far more likely than not that both sides are able to come to an agreement before the start of the season—Parsons is too good of a player for the Cowboys to not lock down—but when that deal comes about and what number they land on remains to be seen.