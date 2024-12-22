The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kylie Dickson, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have fun in sizzling ‘Santa Baby’ unis

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are having “snow much fun” with their jaw-dropping Christmas look.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the first quarter for the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the first quarter for the 2024 NFC wild card game against the Green Bay Packers. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Christmas is almost here and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been heating up the holidays with their skimpy Christmas uniforms.

While the stars of the popular Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are usually in their traditional white and blue look, the holidays have brought out the red and white Christmas look where they are spreading the holiday joy to fans.

Two of those stars Kylie Dickson and Sophy Laufer have already posed in a “naughty and nice” selfie look, while a third in Madeline Salter showed off her skimpy Santa outfit.

Now on a Sunday game day with the Cowboys playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, Dickson showed off more of the “Santa Baby” unforms where the team is having “snow much fun.” She wrote: “GAME DAY!! here's an obnoxious amount of photos of me and my friends in our santa baby uni!! ❤️🎅🏻🫶🏻⭐.”

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Kylie Dickson/Instagram
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Kylie Dickson/Instagram
Kylie Dickson
Kylie Dickson/Instagram
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
Kylie Dickson/Instagram

Those photos definitely win Christmas for the Cowboys.

Dickson has been with the squad since 2022 and is a former Ole Miss Rebels cheerleader.

With photos like these it’s no wonder why the Netflix show that followed the cheerleaders in a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader has been renewed for a second season.

