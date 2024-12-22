Kylie Dickson, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have fun in sizzling ‘Santa Baby’ unis
Christmas is almost here and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been heating up the holidays with their skimpy Christmas uniforms.
While the stars of the popular Netflix series America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are usually in their traditional white and blue look, the holidays have brought out the red and white Christmas look where they are spreading the holiday joy to fans.
Two of those stars Kylie Dickson and Sophy Laufer have already posed in a “naughty and nice” selfie look, while a third in Madeline Salter showed off her skimpy Santa outfit.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Now on a Sunday game day with the Cowboys playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home, Dickson showed off more of the “Santa Baby” unforms where the team is having “snow much fun.” She wrote: “GAME DAY!! here's an obnoxious amount of photos of me and my friends in our santa baby uni!! ❤️🎅🏻🫶🏻⭐.”
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders Kylie Dickson flexes sizzling nightie in selfie
Those photos definitely win Christmas for the Cowboys.
Dickson has been with the squad since 2022 and is a former Ole Miss Rebels cheerleader.
With photos like these it’s no wonder why the Netflix show that followed the cheerleaders in a rare behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to become a Cowboys cheerleader has been renewed for a second season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?