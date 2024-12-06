Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Sophy Laufer stuns in white-hot dress, elite purse
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been bringing a lot of joy this holiday season, and one of their main stars, Sophy Laufer, is a main reason.
Laufer, who just turned 21 wearing a sizzling pink nightie, was one of the big stars of the Netflix show America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
Recently the squad has wowed in their Christmas Cowboys cheerleader uniforms for the holidays, and went to New York City to the new Louis Vuitton Hotel where Laufer and others crushed their looks while posing for the Cowboys Cheerleaders Christmas card.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Netflix star Madeline Salter slays skimpy Santa fit
Laufer added some more fire to her Instagram with a white-hot dress, and this time an elite Saint Laurent purse.
It’s not often a Saint Laurent bag is upstaged, but that white dress on Laufer is pure fire. Not to mention her out-of-this-world smile.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders Kylie Dickson flexes sizzling nightie in selfie
Laufer is from California and moved to Dallas when she turned 18 years old, and began pursuing her dream of becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader.
She rose to fame as a child appearing in DancingwithYT video. She has over 130K followers now on Instagram.
Netflix has renewed season 2 of the show because it was show popular.
With looks like these, this Cowboys star will continue to get bigger.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement