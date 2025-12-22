Dan Campbell’s wife Holly rocks insane sparkly fit that matches Lions’ insane loss

The Detroit Lions needed a win vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and that didn’t happen. Their odds of now making the playoffs after being last year’s No. 1 seed in the NFC are virtually zero. Head coach Dan Campbell’s wife Holly Campbell’s insane silver fit may be the only “silver’ lining in the bad loss.

The Lions fell to 8-7 overall after a stunning 29-24 home defeat at the hands of Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. The usually crisp offense made mistake after mistake and the defense couldn’t stop Pittsburgh.

Dan Campbell couldn’t believe what he was seeing on Sunday. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Still, at the end they still had a chance but what looked like a go-ahead touchdown late was wiped off the board with a penalty,

Lions stadium reacts to the call.



Amon Ra St. Brown allegedly pushed off, they called it a TD, but it was called back from the penalty.



MADNESS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SA61X5IJ5F — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 22, 2025

Motown will be more like “Notown” no for the playoffs this year after that.

A playoffs without Holly’s stunning fit won’t be the same either like her unique black one last year, and her stunningGame of Thrones queen look in the snow while getting fired up.

She did bring a Super Bowl-worthy look to Ford Field on Sunday, too, with this silver stunner.

Holly Campbell/Instagram

It’s too bad it wasn’t the winning look for her hubby and the Lions.

Now she’ll just have to post about Dan’s tiny truck and his purse dogs while getting too much caffeine at Starbucks instead of her game-day fits these playoffs.

Holly Campbell/Instagram

