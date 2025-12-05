Dan Campbell's wife Holly has enemy Cowboys flair for Lions’ whiteout fit

The Detroit Lions played in a big home game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell’s wife Holly Campbell managed to steal the show with her whiteout fit.

The Lions (7-5) are coming off a big divisional loss on Thanksgiving Day to the Green Bay Packers, whereas the Cowboys (6-5-1) played at home as well and won over the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, Dallas and Detroit are fighting for their playoff lives.

Holly, meanwhile, has won every week with her fits, including her amazing vintage one last week, along with her stunning unique black fit last season, and her “Game of Thrones” Queen of the North head-turner. She even had a black-and-white look that resembled an NFL referee.

A typical Holly game-day winner | Holly Campbell/Instagram

For Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video, she wore white, which the Lions went with for the home game, but that’s also a Cowboys color. She rocked a unique fit with the chaps-like look over the jeans.

Holly Campbell/Instagram

Holly is still crushing different looks at 50 years old.

Her football love story:

Dan and Holly met while he played for the Texas A&M Aggies. They have been married since 1999 and have two kids in son Cody and daughter Piper.

Dan and Holly back in the day | Holly Campbell/Instagram

They are too cute outside of the football season as well, wearing matching fits for an AC/DC concert, and grabbing some ice cream together.

Holly also loves to share adorable information about Dan on social media like revealing his surprisingly small truck, and his crazy Starbucks orders.

Holly Campbell and Dan Campbell | Holly Campbell/Instagram

