Danica Patrick dons casual fit flexing extravagant plane ride for F1 Abu Dhabi
Danica Patrick is used to traveling around the world for Formula 1 events, but not like this.
We’ve seen the former IndyCar series driver and her fancy outfits in Austin, Texas, like her perfect cowgirl salute to the state, and her colorful “Dia de Muertos” fit in Mexico City, and her icy pants on a chilly night in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Now, she’s off to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates for the final F1 event of the year on December 8 — and in serious style. The 42-year-old Patrick shared video and photos on her Instagram of her next-level seats and amenities on the plane where she looked casual and comfortable as could be.
The airline Is Etihad Airways and Patrick is sitting in its first-class seat, which from New York to Abu Dhabi for her trip runs over $5K per way. It’s over 12 hours on the plane, but when you’re that comfortable, who cares.
According to the airlines website, “When you fly in First, you’ll enjoy the same quality and service that you’d expect from a world-class restaurant. After your welcome glass of Champagne or fresh juice, a member of our team will guide you through your menu and make personal recommendations to help you pair the perfect beverage with your choice of meal. From a fine-dining, à la carte menu to eggs or steak prepared to perfection, this is a one-of-a-kind dining experience.”
What will Danica order? Hopefully, she shares more of her next-level experience.
