Danica Patrick sports funky two-layer floral skirt at F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Danica Patrick started her last Formula 1 fit stop of 2024 with a very unique look.
The current Sky Sports race analyst and former IndyCar Series driver has been crushing her F1 looks all season from her perfect Texas salute in a miniskirt, cowboy boots, to her colorful “Dia de Muertos” look in Mexico City, to her icy pants and hidden fireworks dress in chilly Las Vegas.
Patrick, 42, took a next-level plane flight to the next F1 stop in Abu Dhabi where she rocked a casual fit while flexing her ridiculous seat.
Patrick, who has been posting horrific pictures of a Starbucks coffee leg burn on her Instagram, covered it up with a funky look in a two-layer floral skirt.
She covered the burn up, and is doing all kinds of treatment like creams and a red light therapy to heal it.
She said, “F U Starbucks” before dropping her latest fit.
The record-setting female driver hasn’t raced since 2018. She’s still the only woman to ever win an IndyCar Series event at the Indy Japan 300 in 2008.
Now she’ll look to end 2024 with a serious bang. Let’s see what she brings this time to trackside over the weekend.
