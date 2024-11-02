The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark's Taylor Swift devotion proven in three ways at Eras concert

The WNBA superstar has shown her Swiftie status in the past. It was on full display tonight at the Eras Tour on a date night with her boyfriend Connor McCaffery.

Matthew Graham

Oct 26, 2024: Former Iowa Hawkeye and current Indiana Fever WNBA star Caitlin Clark reacts with friends and family while being honored.
Oct 26, 2024: Former Iowa Hawkeye and current Indiana Fever WNBA star Caitlin Clark reacts with friends and family while being honored. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Taylor Swift is the current title holder of biggest celebrity, even among celebrities.

So when the Eras Tour rolled into Indianapolis, noted Swiftie and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark turned fan girl for the night, attending the concert with her boyfriend Connor McCaffery.

Here's three reasons why she proved to be a diehard Taylor Swift fan.

Trading friendship bracelets with fans

Everyone knows that exchanging friendship bracelets has now become a time-honored tradition at Taylor Swift concerts. It's great to see that even though the Indiana Fever phenom is a huge celebrity, especially in Indianapolis, she participated in exchanging the charmers with fans and fellow Swifties.

Of course the me most famous friendship bracelet ever created was the icebreaker failed delivery one from Travis Kelce that got the attention of the world's most famous pop icon Taylor Swift. As of this posting, it was unclear if Swift knew Clark was in attendance.

Posting concert homage Instagram Stories

Just like any diehard Swiftie, the 22 year old was posting on her Instagram Stories her status at the concert, including her three-world giddiness in all caps, "IM FIRED UP!!!!!!!"

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark "fired up" to be at the Taylor Swift concert. / Caitlin Clark/Instagram

Hoping Swift plays your favorite Swift song... and does!

When Clark was was becoming a legend at Iowa, she hilariously shared her favorite Taylor Swift song while singing it very, very off-key. If you haven't watched it, it's quite hilarious.

That song is "Enchanted," and well, it didn't take long for the stoked Clark to get Swift to play her favorite song.

Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark/Instagram

No matter where Swift goes, she gets A-list celebrities to become giddy little kids with an innocent joy that they can rarely experience in their otherwise pampered lives. Clark proved that she also has full Swiftie status.

