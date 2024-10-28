The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Caitlin Clark idolizes Iowa's Gabbie Marshall with all-caps praise after reunion

It was an epic weekend for the Iowa Hawkeyes legend and her former teammates. The Indiana Fever phenom had especially endearing words for Gabbie Marshall.

Matthew Graham

Jan 23, 2023: Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark puts her arm around guard Gabbie Marshall.
Jan 23, 2023: Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark puts her arm around guard Gabbie Marshall. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was quite an emotional rollercoaster weekend for Caitlin Clark.

While news of the Indiana Fever's head coach Christie Sides getting fired broke (with new favorite Stephanie White already being rumored as of this posting), Clark was having a celebratory reunion with her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates, where they all received baller rings for their Big Ten title and Final Four appearances.

Clark seemed refreshingly relaxed, especially with Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall, who were happy to have their legendary former teammate back on campus with them as they were also honored during the Hawkeyes college football team's 40-14 blowout win over the Washington Huskies.

Marshall commemorated the entire weekend with an awesome Instagram photo dump, where she and Clark were front and center for a lot of it. Clark gushed in the comment section in all caps, "LOVE YOU OH SO MUCH!🩶😫"

Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi
Gabbie Marshall posts her and the legend Caitlin Clark, plus Iowa Hawkeyes teammates Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi. / Gabbie Marshall/Instagram

Marshall posted, "The best weekend being reunited with all my people 🥺🤍🥰"

Gabbie Marshall, Caitlin Clark
Gabbie Marshall shares a selfie with Caitlin Clark / Gabbie Marshall/Instagram

Jada Gyamfi is the only one returning to this year's Iowa squad, who will have an us vs. the world mentality with Clark having moved onto WNBA stardom. The Hawkeyes barely missed the NCAA Women's Basketball AP Preseason top 25 rankings, having received the most votes for those teams sitting outside of it.

In the meantime, Clark brought joy to teammates and fans during her time in Iowa City, and it's obvious that Marshall and company have had a lasting impact on the Fever superstar.

