Drake Maye’s wife Ann flexes all-red fit selfie after Patriots barely beat Falcons
Drake Maye and the New England Patriots are the hottest team in the NFL, winning six in a row after a thriller Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons. His wife Ann Maye stayed hot with her game-day fits as well.
So far in his second season, Maye has thrown for 2285 yards, 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
While Drake has done his thing on the field, Ann has wowed off of it like her custom “10” Maye fit, as well as a head-to-toe Patriots blue one.
Before the game in New England this week, Ann got her workout on showing off her pilates fit on a rainy day. On Sunday game day, she went with the all-red Patriots stunner.
It was the lucky red, too, as the Patriots held on to beat the Falcons, 24-23 in a thriller.
Drake was a superstar for theUNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.
Now, she’s Drake’s No. 1 fan for the No. 1 team in the NFL.
