The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drake Maye’s wife Ann flexes custom Patriots fit in ‘proud’ moment with QB after win

The quarterback’s wife was in New Orleans rocking her game-day look for his big win over the Saints.

Matt Ryan

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome.
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Quarterback Drake Maye is making the New England Patriots exciting again. The second-year star out of North Carolina had another good game Sunday, and so did his wife Ann Michael Maye with her custom game-day fit.

After defeating the New Orleans Saints on the road yesterday, New England is now 4-2 on the season matching the total wins for the team all of last year. Maye was brilliant tossing three touchdowns, bringing his total to 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions this year.

Drake May
The Saints couldn’t hold back Maye and the Patriots on Sunday. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Ann has been there cheering him on. In fact, she has since middle school when they met and through high school and at UNC. She shared a cute couple’s photo after a big win earlier this season, and then a date-night selfie after the win last week.

RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's fianceé Ann Michael Hudson?

After Sunday’s win, she posted a “proud” moment with her hubby.

Drake and Ann Michael Maye
Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

RELATED: Drake Maye gets hilarious new nickname on true Patriots potential

And of course showed off the custom “10” look.

Ann Michael Maye
Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

Drake and Ann have been together since they were 12, but just married in June before the season started back in North Carolina.

The Patriots travel to take on the Tennessee Titans next Sunday. No doubt, Ann will be there rocking her look win or lose.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships