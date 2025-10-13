Drake Maye’s wife Ann flexes custom Patriots fit in ‘proud’ moment with QB after win
Quarterback Drake Maye is making the New England Patriots exciting again. The second-year star out of North Carolina had another good game Sunday, and so did his wife Ann Michael Maye with her custom game-day fit.
After defeating the New Orleans Saints on the road yesterday, New England is now 4-2 on the season matching the total wins for the team all of last year. Maye was brilliant tossing three touchdowns, bringing his total to 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions this year.
Ann has been there cheering him on. In fact, she has since middle school when they met and through high school and at UNC. She shared a cute couple’s photo after a big win earlier this season, and then a date-night selfie after the win last week.
RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's fianceé Ann Michael Hudson?
After Sunday’s win, she posted a “proud” moment with her hubby.
RELATED: Drake Maye gets hilarious new nickname on true Patriots potential
And of course showed off the custom “10” look.
Drake and Ann have been together since they were 12, but just married in June before the season started back in North Carolina.
The Patriots travel to take on the Tennessee Titans next Sunday. No doubt, Ann will be there rocking her look win or lose.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup