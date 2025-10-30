Drake Maye’s wife Ann flaunts rainy day fit without her Patriots star husband
Drake Maye has the New England Patriots in first place in the AFC East and one of the most exciting teams to watch in the NFL. His wife Ann Maye has also been exciting with her game-day fits. She dropped a non-game-day look on a rainy Thursday before Sunday’s home matchup vs. the Atlanta Falcons.
Maye has been on fire this season for the 6-2 Patriots, throwing for 2026 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.
Ann has wowed in a custom “10” Maye fit at a game this season, as well as a head-to-toe Patriots blue one. Last Sunday, she impressed again while swooning over her quarterback man.
While Drake and the Patriots had practice, Ann was getting her workout on during the rain in the New England area while flexing her workout look in a mirror selfie.
Drake was a superstar for the UNC Tar Heels before he became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to New England. Ann also went to UNC with Maye, and her brother Tad even played QB with Maye. The couple has dated since middle school where they met, and got married in June of 2025.
What will Ann rock come Sunday on what’s supposed to be a rain-free game day?
