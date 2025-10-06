The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Drake Maye's wife Ann shares cute couple photo after huge Patriots upset win

The New England Patriots quarterback had the biggest win of his NFL career over the Buffalo Bills on the road, and his wife was there to celebrate with him.

Matthew Graham

Oct. 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium.
Oct. 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills after the game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Drake Maye-be is turning int Drake absolutely.

The third overall pick in the highly scrutinized 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class had easily the biggest career of his young NFL career in the New England Patriots' huge upset win over NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on the road, 23-20.

Drake Maye
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After last night's performance, the 23-year-old Pro Bowler has a spectacular 107.8 passer rating and is second in the league in completions percentage and fifth in yards.

His high school sweetheart turned eventual wife, Ann Michael Maye, who also had a busy weekend after having a girls reunion trip at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where they both attended, braved hostile territory to be there for her husband.

Drake Maye, Ann Michael Hudson, NFL WAGs, New England Patriots
Ann Michael Hudson/Instagram

Buried in her latest Instagram carousel post, in which Mrs. Maye wrote simply, "Past few👏👏," you'll find the happy couple humbly "celebrating."

But of course, the biggest moment for the former ACC Player of the Year in these past few weeks was that career-defining win that put the entire NFL on notice, especially with some jaw-dropping throws on the run that instantly went viral.

The happy couple still looks like they could still be undergrads at UNC, and their smiles from ear-to-ear say it all.

Drake Maye, Ann Michael Maye
Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael Maye celebrate the Patriots huge win at the Buffalo Bills. / Ann Michael Maye/Instagram

The charming NFL WAG shared one of her fits from earlier in the season to start the post, along with other photos from her North Carolina weekend escape.

Needless to say that both Mr. and Mrs. Drake had a fantastic weekend.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

