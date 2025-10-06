Drake Maye's wife Ann shares cute couple photo after huge Patriots upset win
Drake Maye-be is turning int Drake absolutely.
The third overall pick in the highly scrutinized 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class had easily the biggest career of his young NFL career in the New England Patriots' huge upset win over NFL MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on the road, 23-20.
RELATED: Who is Drake Maye's wife Ann Michael Hudson?
After last night's performance, the 23-year-old Pro Bowler has a spectacular 107.8 passer rating and is second in the league in completions percentage and fifth in yards.
His high school sweetheart turned eventual wife, Ann Michael Maye, who also had a busy weekend after having a girls reunion trip at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where they both attended, braved hostile territory to be there for her husband.
RELATED: Drake Maye's wife ditches Patriots QB for UNC girls reunion before Bills game
Buried in her latest Instagram carousel post, in which Mrs. Maye wrote simply, "Past few👏👏," you'll find the happy couple humbly "celebrating."
But of course, the biggest moment for the former ACC Player of the Year in these past few weeks was that career-defining win that put the entire NFL on notice, especially with some jaw-dropping throws on the run that instantly went viral.
RELATED: Jaxson Dart's mom Kara turns heads at Giants vs. Saints in sideline photo with son
The happy couple still looks like they could still be undergrads at UNC, and their smiles from ear-to-ear say it all.
The charming NFL WAG shared one of her fits from earlier in the season to start the post, along with other photos from her North Carolina weekend escape.
Needless to say that both Mr. and Mrs. Drake had a fantastic weekend.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup